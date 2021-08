We're celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This free event is for children, families, and individuals of all abilities. ADA Day is a yearly celebration of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is held in Boston around the last week of July near the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act signing. Each year, we honor a local organization that has made an impact on accessibility or inclusion in Boston. ADA Celebration Day is an event for people of all ages and all abilities to come together and celebrate a milestone in the disability community.