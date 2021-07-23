File No. H-27-CP-2021-869
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYNE RICHARD DUNCAN, Deceased. File No. H-27-CP-2021-869 The administration of the estate of WAYNE RICHARD DUNCAN, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for HERNANDO County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20 N. Main Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.www.hernandosun.com
