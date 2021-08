Crusty on the outside, soft and warm in the middle, nothing can compare to the chewy goodness of biting into a freshly baked bagel. With a simple schmear of cream cheese, and some fresh pieces of lox, these doughy treats are the perfect breakfast food to toast and eat on-the-go or pair with your morning coffee on a leisurely Sunday morning. From sweet to savory, plain to everything, this versatile food comes in a wide range of flavors, so there is always something for everyone. For adventurous home cooks, there are recipes for bagels you can make at home.