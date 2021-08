Matt Harvey pitched well today. This sentence has not been written much since the 2015 season and could barely have been said about any game of the 2021 Orioles season, where even Harvey’s non-horrible outings would be more accurately described as “decent, I guess.” The result of Matt Harvey pitching well today is that the O’s start off the second half of their season with a road series win. They shut out the Royals, 5-0, in the series finale.