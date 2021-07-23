Why are we still vilifying women for their drug use?
Revered for her evocative lyricism and emotive, bluesy husk, British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse’s musical gifts cemented her place among the early-2000s artistic elite. In 2008, she won five Grammy Awards—then a record for most wins by a female artist in one night—including Best New Artist, Record, and Song of the Year for “Rehab,” from her album Back To Black. The autobiographical track recounts Winehouse’s refusal to admit herself into a treatment facility for alcohol abuse. On July 23, 2011, Winehouse was found dead in her London home at the age of 27, a coincidental expiry age for musicians like Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin. The official cause of death was alcohol poisoning, but Winehouse also publicly struggled with drug abuse, bulimia, self-harm, and, in her own words, manic depression.www.mic.com
