Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

In Ina Garten's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

By Lauren Rothman
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh, Ina Garten, is there anything you can't do in the kitchen? This cooking, baking, and hostessing doyenne makes any kitchen task — from leveling and frosting a layer cake to mixing perfect, pink cosmopolitans — look as easy as pie (which, incidentally, is another thing Garten does well). Over the course of her 40-year career, the "Barefoot Contessa" has become known for a handful of signature dishes, from parmesan-roasted broccoli to winter minestrone to lemon yogurt cake.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 2

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roast Chicken#Nestle#White Meat#Cooking#Food Drink#Career#Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
Recipeseatwell101.com

40 Wholesome Creamy Chicken Recipes for Dinner

Creamy Chicken Recipes – Are you looking for nourishing comfort food to serve for dinner? These creamy chicken recipes are ultimate easy comfort food. From Creamy Spinach Chicken Casserole to Instant Pot Enchilada Chicken Soup, these chicken recipes full of creamy goodness have you covered. Enjoy!. Creamy Chicken Recipes: 40...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into these easy and ultra flavorful potato balls that are loaded with cheese & bacon, too. Cut the peeled potatoes into quarters and put them into a pot. Cover them with 1 inch of water then bring the pot to a boil. Continue to boil until the potatoes are soft. Drain the water then put the potatoes back into the pot.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipescookitonce.com

WHOLE30 SHEPHERD’S PIE

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 50 mins | Servings: 6. Shepherd’s Pie is my grandma’s most favourite dish. She taught me how to make it and when I got older I put a twist into the recipe. Thus, this Whole30 Shepherd’s Pie is born. Incredibly delicious less the guilt.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

BACON ZUCCHINI PIE

This delicious bacon zucchini pie is a wonderful way to enjoy zucchini. This could be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s so easy to make and reheats well, too. This will quickly become one of our favorite summer recipes. If you love this dish, you will also love our Garden Vegetable Pie.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Tender Sirloin Steak Recipe

Some people claim that a well-executed steak doesn't need sauce, but everyone has their own preferences. Whether you enjoy dipping your steak into sauce or not, chef and recipe developer Christina Musgrave perfected a tender sirloin steak recipe that can go from stove to table in under 15 minutes. While steak sauce is optional, a homemade herb butter mixture placed on top of each steak in this recipe packs enough flavor to make anyone's taste buds dance.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
East Hampton, NYPosted by
Salon

A tour of Ina Garten's garden (naturally, it's thriving)

If you've ever watched an episode of Barefoot Contessa, you've caught a glimpse of Ina Garten's beautiful barn in East Hampton, New York, as it's where she films every episode. The internet-famous chef also has a stunning farmhouse-style home on the property, where she's lived since the '90s. Well, it turns out that Garten's outdoor living space is every bit as dreamy as her interiors, and somehow we're not surprised.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Crockpot Funeral Potatoes Recipe

While you might expect something called funeral potatoes to be the most depressing dish ever, that's far from being the case. Yes, the name does evoke one of the saddest occasions any of us are likely to experience, but it comes from a place of good intentions. There's long been a tradition of neighbors rallying around and supplying food to grieving families, particularly if there's a large gathering such as a funeral which will result in a number of hungry mouths needing to be fed.
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Boats

When spring’ s seeds turn into fresh summer produce, it’ s likely you’ ll find yourself with more fruits and vegetables than you know what to do with. You can dip cucumbers and bell peppers into hummus, make an easy caprese salad with tomatoes and turn your berries into summertime desserts. But one plant, zucchini, seems to really thrive in the summer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Rachael Ray's Favorite Comfort Food Restaurant

What's your favorite restaurant? For most of us, it's a hard question to answer. It depends on your mood, right? All of us have our go-to spots for different occasions and tastes — whether it's Mexican, Chinese, Italian, sushi, burgers, pizza, or something else. We'll choose a sentimental restaurant for a special anniversary, or an energetic spot with loud music and great cocktails for a raucous night with best friends.

Comments / 2

Community Policy