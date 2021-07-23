Cancel
Country star Morgan Wallen went to rehab after being punished for using racial slur

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. During an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday, Wallen said he didn’t use it in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong.

