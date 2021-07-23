Cancel
Alton Brown's Gross Twitter Question Has Sparked Debate

By Naomi Kennedy
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Alton Brown has set the Twitter world ablaze yet again with another one of his #CulinaryTruths, and fair warning: it's not for those with a weak stomach. Taking to his account on Thursday, July 22, the Food Network star sparked another major debate among his followers by asking a fair, but totally gross question. "#CulinaryTruth Complete this question: The worst food to throw up is –" (via Twitter). See? Gross, right? (Sorry; we tried to warn you.)

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

