Christina Milian is opening up about motherhood, and how she kept her pregnancy a secret while filming her new Netflix movie, Resort to Love. The 39-year-old actress, who gave birth to her third child, baby boy Kenna, in April, told ET that being a mom of three is something she "never expected." Milian shares Kenna and 1-year-old Isaiah with boyfriend Matt Pokora. She's also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet with ex-husband The-Dream.