Somerset County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES At 1218 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Caucomgomoc Lake, or 18 miles south of Clayton Lake, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chesuncook, Baker Lake, Chamberlain Lake, Caucomgomoc Lake and Tamway. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

