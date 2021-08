SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth is treating 182 COVID-19 patients across its sites heading into the weekend, which marks a new record since the pandemic began. The new record comes after weeks of rising cases in Springfield and the southwest Missouri area. New COVID-19 cases in Greene County have dropped by 19% compared to the previous seven days, according to public health data. However, the county is also reporting a seven-day rolling average of 181 new cases, numbers comparable to January 2021.