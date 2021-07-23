Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mudbugs Receive Proclamation from the City

By Jay Whatley
Posted by 
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out of all of the historic sports teams that have called Shreveport home over the years, no team has ever (or will ever) have the same impact as our Shreveport Mudbugs. Think about our city's unprecedented history when it comes to sports. Back in the 1970's, we had the Shreveport Steamer playing in the American Football Association. Maybe you've heard of one of their broadcasters, the one and only Larry King. Yep[, that's pretty historic.

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
850
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Shreveport Steamer#The Shreveport Captains#Battlewings#The Shreveport Mudbugs#Nahl#Organization Of The Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Shreveport’s Fair Grounds Field is Depressing [PHOTOS]

Is it time to demolish this once-beloved sports venue?. Oh, the memories. If I stumbled upon a time machine, one of my very many locations on my to-do list would be Fair Grounds Field. As a kid growing up in the 90's in Shreveport, there was absolutely nothing like going to a baseball game at Fair Grounds Field.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Does Shreveport Want This Attraction at the Fair Grounds?

Yesterday, I wrote about the tragic current state of Fair Grounds Field. Quickly, it became clear what many Shreveporters want in its place. If you read my article this week featuring a collection of photos of the current state of Fair Grounds Field, you were no doubt disappointed. Heck, I was disappointed writing it. Fair Grounds Field has been shut down and out of use for the last decade, however, it looks like its been much longer than that. The field is a shell of its former self. Honestly, I think the word "shell" might be an understatement. It's a depressing sight, to say the very least, and it's a shame that the city of Shreveport has allowed it to get this bad.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Free NSU Demons Football Camp for Young Athletes Set for Bossier

As the summer starts to dwindle away and parents start back-to-school shopping, we all know that special time in Louisiana is right around the corner. Of course, I'm talking about football! Personally, this season means a little more to me because my son is playing for his school for the first time. Luckily for parents and young athletes in the area - a little extra help is arriving well before the first kickoff under the lights this fall.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

America’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Close to Shreveport

Did you realize you were a short drive away from the largest go-kart track in America? I know I certainly didn't. I would have guessed the largest go-kart track in the US had to be in a place like California, Florida, or even Texas. However, Louisiana is home to the largest outdoor go-kart track in the States, and it's a drive to New Orleans away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy