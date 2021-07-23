S&P 500 Pacing for Record Close as Wall Street's Fears Subside

The major indexes were all over the place this week, with eyes on a slew of Big Tech earnings reports and the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, which began on Tuesday. On Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) all eked out record closing highs, as well as their fifth-straight wins. By Tuesday, however, things quieted on Wall Street, with all three indexes snapping their former win streak. The Nasdaq was climbing back up the charts the next day, though, with several FAANG names entering the earnings confessional and a Fed decision to keep interest rates near zero. On Thursday markets saw a strong finish, brushing off disappointing jobs and gross domestic product data. While stocks are taking a breather today, all three indexes are headed for weekly and monthly wins, with the S&P 500 set to notch its sixth-straight monthly gain.