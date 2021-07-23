Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 Pacing for Record Close as Wall Street's Fears Subside

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indexes are attempting to extend their gains for a fourth-straight session, as Wall Street continues to set Covid-19 variant and economic growth fears aside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 200 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) scored a fresh intraday high and is now pacing for a record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is also firmly in the black, with social media powerhouses leading the charge. For the week, the three benchmarks are eyeing solid wins, as the 10-year Treasury yield continues to rise.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Pacing#S P 500#Dji#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Treasury#Skechers#Edu#Nvly#New Home Company Inc#Apollo Global Management#Nwhm Sports#Nova Lifestyle Inc#Nvfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

Your stocks to watch include bank stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Capital One Financial (COF), as well as cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), tech services firm Globant (GLOB) and specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI). Shares of those companies are all near buy points. Although some could offer...
StocksBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from FUJIMI's earnings

FUJIMI will present their latest quarterly figures on August 3. Wall Street predict expect FUJIMI will release earnings per share of ¥80.40. Go here to track FUJIMI stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On August 3, FUJIMI will report earnings from the last quarter. 1 analyst expects earnings of...
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

For the month, the Dow Jones advanced 1.3%, the S&P 500 2.3%, and the Nasdaq 1.2%. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 926K new jobs in July. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks start session lower on final day of June trading

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Friday as an otherwise solid month for equities reached its final day of trading. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 35,002.51, while the S&P 500 was 0.38% weaker at 4,402.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.54% softer at 14,697.80.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in June, pointing to...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500 Heading for 6th Straight Monthly Win

Stocks are lower this afternoon, though all three benchmarks are pacing for weekly and monthly wins. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has all but erased yesterday's gains, down 85 points at last check, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is off by triple digits thanks to a substantial post-earnings dip from Amazon.com (AMZN). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is swimming in red ink as well, though its pacing for its sixth consecutive monthly win. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's "fear gauge," is set to snap a five-month losing streak and is now up 16% in July.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Head Toward Big Monthly Wins After Volatile Week

The major indexes were all over the place this week, with eyes on a slew of Big Tech earnings reports and the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, which began on Tuesday. On Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) all eked out record closing highs, as well as their fifth-straight wins. By Tuesday, however, things quieted on Wall Street, with all three indexes snapping their former win streak. The Nasdaq was climbing back up the charts the next day, though, with several FAANG names entering the earnings confessional and a Fed decision to keep interest rates near zero. On Thursday markets saw a strong finish, brushing off disappointing jobs and gross domestic product data. While stocks are taking a breather today, all three indexes are headed for weekly and monthly wins, with the S&P 500 set to notch its sixth-straight monthly gain.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500 Snags Sixth-Consecutive Monthly Win

The major indexes finished lower for the day and the week, though each posted monthly gains. Most notably, the S&P 500 nabbed its sixth-straight monthly win, following a staggering string of record highs. The Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq both landed with triple-digit losses today, as increasing delta variant cases of Covid-19 put pressure on the market. Wall Street eyed inflation data, with the personal consumption expenditures price index rising 3.5%, which is roughly in line with analyst expectations of 3.6%, marking its biggest jump since July of 1991. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- jumped over 15% for the month to snap a five-month losing streak.
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Falls With Amazon; S&P 500 Posts Sixth Straight Month of Gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday and registered losses for the week as Amazon.com shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 still notched a sixth straight month of gains. Amazon.com Inc shares sank 7.6% - their biggest daily percentage drop since...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 30): The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday, following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy