S&P 500 Pacing for Record Close as Wall Street's Fears Subside
The major indexes are attempting to extend their gains for a fourth-straight session, as Wall Street continues to set Covid-19 variant and economic growth fears aside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 200 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) scored a fresh intraday high and is now pacing for a record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is also firmly in the black, with social media powerhouses leading the charge. For the week, the three benchmarks are eyeing solid wins, as the 10-year Treasury yield continues to rise.www.schaeffersresearch.com
