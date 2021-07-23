Best Experiences At Carlsbad Caverns National Park
My daughter Elizabeth was three years old when she first hiked Carlsbad Caverns with my husband and me through the enormous natural entrance and down the 750-foot elevation along a 1.25-mile twisting and turning steep paved path to the darkness of the so-called Big Room below. We’ve made several more trips since then, snuggling in a sweater and enjoying the consistent 56-degree temperatures while the summers blazed outside.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0