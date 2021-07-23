Otterly Adorable: Sea Otters Hold Hands for Practical Reasons

These cute animals have been caught holding hands with each other while they sleep. One of the most popular otter couples lives at the Vancouver Aquarium in British Columbia, and rocketed to Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons fame with their hand holding scene. Fortunately, you can see otters holding hands practically everywhere, even in places like Alaska. You may have seen cute otter pictures on social media or especially as cute otter art during Valentine's day, such as art prints, wall art, coffee mugs, and more! This cuteness from the animal kingdom actually has a practical reason! Read on to learn more animal facts about these otterly amazing animals.