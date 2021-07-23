Cancel
The Brilliant Cast Of Doom At Your Service

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoom at Your Service has a fantastic cast. All of the actors in the series are perfect for their roles. If you’re a fan of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk, then you’re definitely going to love their performances in this show. Tak Dong Kyung, the character played by Bo Young, is a strong character and the actress was able to give justice to the role. Some critics have commented that she sometimes looked pale in the show. What they don’t realize is that the role actually calls for it. Dok Yung lacks vibrancy because she is already dying. She is a woman who is just trying to live out her remaining days. This is definitely one of the best performances of Bo Young.

