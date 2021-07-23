Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Oh no… Mark Zuckerberg wants to build a metaverse

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine living in a virtual space that merges the physical and digital worlds — and is built by Facebook. It may sound like the stuff of nightmares, but Mark Zuckerberg hopes to make it a reality. Yup, the 37-year-old billionaire wants to build a metaverse. “You can think about the...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual Worlds#Verge#Vr#Ar#District Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg confirms Facebook will release its long-awaited Ray-Ban 'smart glasses' as part of his plans to become a 'metaverse company'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the social media giant's next product release – the long-rumored Ray-Ban 'smart glasses.'. The reveal was made during an earnings call on Wednesday, where Zuckerberg also mentioned the hardware is 'part of a much larger goal to help build the metaverse.'. 'It's a virtual environment....
InternetMIT Technology Review

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
BusinessWPRI

RI pension fund sues Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica scandal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s employee retirement system is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives over the Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal, alleging their actions caused “significant damage” to the company and long-term shareholders. Target 12 has confirmed the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island filed a...
InternetPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Is Facebook ‘killing us’? New study investigates

Following the Surgeon General’s July 15 advisory on health misinformation and social media, President Joe Biden remarked that Facebook and other social media platforms are “killing people.”. Though Biden quickly backpedaled on his remark, Facebook rebutted it, citing instead its own study that showed increasing “vaccine acceptance” by U.S. Facebook...
InternetEntrepreneur

Zuckerberg announces that the next step for Facebook is to create a "metaverse", an augmented reality world

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. We are living in the future, in case you are still not surprised by space travel or advances in artificial intelligence, maybe the new step of Facebook will convince you. Last week, Mark Zuckerberg announced his plans to create a "metaverse ." What does this mean? The idea is to build an augmented reality universe through which people can interact, work, and even exercise.
BusinessEngadget

Mark Zuckerberg says video accounts for almost half the time spent on Facebook

Facebook users are spending a lot more time watching video, and short-form video like Instagram Reels is growing fast. Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that “video now accounts for almost half of all time spent on Facebook.” And on Instagram, TikTok competitor Reels is the “largest contributor to engagement growth.”
Businessxda-developers

Facebook thinks you’ll buy its smart glasses if it has Ray-Ban branding

In March this year, Facebook showcased new wristband controllers for future AR systems. The wristband controllers aimed to provide a more natural and intuitive method to control the company’s upcoming AR glasses. While Facebook didn’t share any details about the AR glasses at the time, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed some details.
InternetVanity Fair

What’s on Mark’s Mind?: Journalist Sheera Frenkel on the “Ugly Truth” About Facebook

This week, New York Times reporter Sheera Frenkel, coauthor of the blockbuster book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, describes her and coauthor Cecilia Kang’s deep dive into the history and ambitions of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. How and why did Zuck allow his tech behemoth to become a hothouse of hate speech, misinformation, and coordinated attacks on world governments? And what has he done about it? Frenkel explains to cohost Joe Hagan how Zuckerberg’s pursuit of power has run roughshod over social responsibility, as he cashes in on Kumbaya connectivity instead. With Donald Trump suing Facebook for temporarily evicting him, and Joe Biden accusing the platform of “killing people” by spreading vaccine misinformation, Zuckerberg keeps his eyes on the 5 billion customers that remain to be converted to the platform.
Internetmodernreaders.com

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BusinessCleanTechnica

“Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

In the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance writes, “He’s the possessed genius on the grandest quest anyone has ever concocted. He’s less a CEO chasing riches than a general marshaling troops to secure victory. Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy