On the Rangers adding and/or drafting a goalie this weekend

 9 days ago
Per Rick Carpiniello, the Rangers may be in the market for a goalie this offseason, or even at the draft. Given the current status of Igor Shesterkin, this was met with relative skepticism. After all, the Rangers have handed the reins to Shesterkin as the goalie of the future. He’s an RFA and remains unsigned, but that’s just par for the course given the offseason priorities. RFAs are usually the last guys to get signed unless there is another reason to do so (Howden, Gauthier). What Carp said was two different pieces though, first was that the Rangers may be in the market for a goalie this season, and second that the Rangers may draft one in the first round.

