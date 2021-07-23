Where to Pick Berries this Fruit-Filled Season

Developing the menu for Square One Brewery & Distillery, which opened 15 years ago in St. Louis, owner Steve Neukomm was determined to perfect his recipe for fish and chips. Inspired by his time as one of the original bartenders at The Schlafly Tap Room – where he enjoyed its version of the classic brewpub entrée – Neukomm decided to use Light Squared, a golden ale brewed at Square One, in the batter for the fresh white fish as well as in the side of remoulade sauce. The signature beer lends malt character to the light, crispy batter, and the fish goes great with the hand-cut french fries and savory dipping sauce. The entire dish is well executed – a couple from the U.K. even told Neukomm that it’s the best fish and chips they’ve had since they moved to the U.S. “‘The Queen would be proud’ was their exact comment,” says Neukomm.