A former Muslim, now a follower of Jesus, revealed to my friend, David, that her favorite Narnia volume by C. S. Lewis is “The Horse and his Boy.”. David wrote: “She gets teary when Shasta (the distressed young hero) complains about all his troubles and Aslan (the Christ-figure) explains, ‘I was the lion who chased your horse. I was the cat who comforted you in the tomb. I was the one who made sure your boat got ashore when you were a newborn baby.’ She felt that Christ had been in her life all the time, but she was just now recognizing His presence and providence.