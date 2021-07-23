Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Tokyo Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony

By Cate Martel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony | 10k fill stadium for 68k | Cleveland Indians change name to ‘Guardians’ | Shooting on D.C.’s busy 14th street | Diners run | 100 U.S. Olympians unvaccinated | House Dems plow ahead with Jan. 6 investigation | Tempers flare as infrastructure negotiations continue

IN CONGRESS

Choo choo, coming through! Move out of the way!:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Mike Lillis, “House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan.” https://bit.ly/3BzxeNF

On Capitol Hill yesterday: “The eight members of the select committee examining the siege huddled for more than an hour Thursday in Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s (D-Calif.) office — a strategizing session ahead of the panel’s first hearing next week — as they consider whether to boost their GOP roster beyond Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.).”

It’s Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eNZM_0b5sy9vK00

NEWS THIS MORNING

Guardians of the outfield:

Cleveland’s MLB team announced that it will change its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians. https://es.pn/3iCyze8

Watch the team’s announcement video: Hint, it’s narrated by Tom Hanks. https://bit.ly/3kKGqJf

IN WASHINGTON, DC

A scary evening on 14th street:

Via The Washington Post’s Ellie Silverman and Clarence Williams, “Two men were wounded by gunfire Thursday evening during a shooting near the heart of the busy Logan Circle area that scattered diners and sent people ducking for cover.” https://wapo.st/3x11AoE

Timing: “Thursday’s incident in a well-traveled area follows the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney on Friday night in Southeast Washington as well as a shootout between vehicles outside Nationals Park on Saturday night that postponed the game and sent people looking for cover in the stadium.”

What we know: https://wapo.st/3x11AoE

Ugh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RB1Vl_0b5sy9vK00

Watch: https://bit.ly/3hWsF8i

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was there, too: She tweeted, “Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street.” https://bit.ly/2V7JlAG

The shooting happened right by the Amazon Fresh store that opened yesterday: Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski tweeted, “You see that Amazon grocery store in the background of Ben's photo? It opened today.” https://bit.ly/3y2YRwi

Video of the police presence after the fact: Wow: https://bit.ly/3hZIJ9y

What a mess: https://bit.ly/2V8Q7GE

IN TOKYO

Let’s play ball (and other applicable sporting equipment)!:

Via The New York Times, “The opening ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympics unfolded in subdued fashion on Friday night inside a nearly empty Tokyo stadium, inaugurating a Games delayed by a year and diminished in atmosphere by a tenacious pandemic.” https://nyti.ms/3eNCW4R

How many people were there: “In total, 10,400 people filled a stadium designed for 68,000.” https://nyti.ms/3eKDEQg

Live updates and photos: https://nyti.ms/3eKDEQg

HELPFUL LIST OF WHICH EVENTS ARE HAPPENING ON WHICH DAYS:

Via The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3iFwH47

Hey, Jill, heyyy:

First lady Jill Biden attended the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, Japan this morning. https://bit.ly/3ru7q0M

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE TRIP:

Photo of Biden greeting Team USA virtually: https://bit.ly/3y1WutU

Tidbit — she will watch a few events: The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab tweeted, “And now it's official, @FLOTUS going to the Team USA v. France women's basketball game, Team USA swimming races and the Team USA v. New Zealand women's soccer game tomorrow.” https://bit.ly/3kP1Nt0

A CNN reporter wanted sushi but couldn’t leave her hotel room: The delivery sushi looks very good. Photo: https://bit.ly/3hXXoBS

Jill Biden wore polka dots at the opening ceremony: https://bit.ly/3y76DWk

LATEST WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE NEGOTIATIONS

^ Tbh, not a whole lot to report:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Tempers are starting to flare on both sides of the aisle as bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on and negotiators face the prospect of missing an informal self-imposed deadline of Monday for getting a deal.” https://bit.ly/2W7Uy4N

Democrats’ complaint: “Some Democrats are accusing Republicans of slow-walking the negotiations and reopening negotiating items that were believed to be solved.”

Republicans’ complaint: “Republicans say Democrats are being unreasonable in some of their demands, such as an insistence on tens of billions of dollars in new funding for transit and broad authority for local governments to decide how to spend infrastructure funds.”

But some good news — negotiators made some progress yesterday:

Via Bloomberg’s Eric Wasson, “A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.” https://bloom.bg/3iH7G8B

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Great, something else to worry about:

Via The Associated Press’s Eddie Pells, “About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Friday night’s opening ceremony.” https://bit.ly/3zvW3YS

Dipping his toes in, as they say:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been one of the more consistent GOP voices on COVID-19 precautions and the importance of getting vaccinated … He has consistently worn masks throughout the pandemic and notably declined to go to the White House in the final months of the Trump administration because he disagreed with their lack of COVID protocols.” https://bit.ly/3y16UtL

Yes, but: “Experts and political strategists say McConnell's message has been muddied by a reluctance to confront his Republican colleagues who are actively stoking fears and mistrust over the vaccine and discouraging people from getting it.”

How so: https://bit.ly/3y16UtL

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,289,384

U.S. death toll: 610,218

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 340 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 532,836 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQxVC_0b5sy9vK00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3rwmcUT

^ Judd added: “Who will be brave enough to write the ‘Innocent seagull hit in body by teenage face’ piece” https://bit.ly/2V8Jrby

It’s the ‘panda-friendly cake’ for me:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKqVW_0b5sy9vK00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wXLlZx

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden heads to Wilmington, Del., this evening.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

8:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

7:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Va. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36SKBup What to expect: https://bit.ly/2V7ajIO

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day!

Today in yes-this-is-a-real-post-from-a-real-brand:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xEH9_0b5sy9vK00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/36Zrkrb

This tweet hits home for me:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAv6a_0b5sy9vK00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2TtXwj9

And to get your weekend off to a good start, here’s a clever new transportation system: https://bit.ly/3kJmN4e

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

290K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Summer Olympics#Goldman Sachs Tokyo#Cleveland Indians#House#Dems#Congress#Democrats#Gop#Republicans#D Calif#The Cleveland Guardians#Via The Washington Post#Cnn#Roll Call#Via The New York Times#Team Usa#The Daily Mail#Flotus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi defends her Jan. 6 shocker

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI was on the defensive at her press conference this morning over her decision to veto Reps. JIM JORDAN (R-Ohio) and JIM BANKS (R-Ind.) from the Jan. 6 select committee. She said it would be “ridiculous” to let them serve given their past statements and actions “that I think would impact the integrity” of the committee. “This is deadly serious. This is about our Constitution, it’s about our country.”
POTUSWashington Post

White House, Pelosi staff members test positive for coronavirus

The White House confirmed Tuesday that a fully vaccinated staffer had tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office confirmed one of her staff had tested positive. The Pelosi staffer had contact with Texas lawmakers who are in Washington to prevent passage of a voting bill....
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

What I Heard in the White House Basement

One phone call changed my life. On Thursday, July 25, 2019, I was seated at the table in one of the two Situation Rooms in the basement of the West Wing. The bigger room is famous from movies and TV shows, but this room is smaller, more typically businesslike: a long wooden table with 10 chairs, maybe a dozen more chairs against wood-paneled walls, and a massive TV screen. This was the room where President Barack Obama and his team watched a feed of the Osama bin Laden raid. This morning, the screen was off. We were all focused intently on the triangular conference-call speaker in the middle of the table. President Donald Trump’s communications team was placing a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, and we were there to listen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for withdrawal of Biden public lands nominee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is joining a chorus of Republicans calling on the White House to withdraw President Biden ’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management over a decades-old tree spiking incident. Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination has drawn GOP scrutiny because of a letter she sent in...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sinema’s vacation plans, Manchin gets booed and megadonor drama

On Thursday night, as President JOE BIDEN boarded Marine One, he made some news. — First, he reiterated that immigration reform should be included in the reconciliation bill. It’s a position he’s staked out before — Sarah Ferris, Burgess Everett and Laura Barrón-López first reported the White House supported the approach July 15 — but this is the first we’ve heard about it since there was movement on the bipartisan infrastructure framework. (Worth remembering: For this to happen, Dems would need a favorable ruling from the Senate parliamentarian, which hasn’t happened yet.)
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to be one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
PharmaceuticalsCrossville Chronicle

AP News in Brief at 6:03 a.m. EDT

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Shouts of “Liberty!” have echoed through the streets and squares of Italy and France as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards for normal social activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering in sports stadiums. Leaders in both countries...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Sunday shows - Delta variant, infrastructure dominate

A surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and the latest on infrastructure talks dominated the Sunday morning political talk shows. Anthony Fauci , who serves as President Biden 's chief medical adviser, said that "things are going to get worse" and there will likely "be more pain and suffering."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report

President Biden is expected to meet with 11 congressional Democrats on Thursday to discuss plans for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, Axios reported, citing a White House official. Axios reported that the lawmakers include Sens. Dick Durbin (Ill.), Bob Menendez (N.J.),...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House announces new policy for federal workers

In an address to the nation on Thursday, President Biden announced new incentives to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. He called on states to use surplus COVID relief funds to gift $100 dollars to every newly vaccinated American and announced a new policy for federal workers that requires the unvaccinated to consent to mandatory masking and regular COVID tests. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the political backlash. Later, Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha and Washington Post congressional reporter Mike Debonis discuss the battle over masking on Capitol Hill, and the latest on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.
POTUSabc11.com

Pelosi appoints 2nd Republican critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will "get to the truth." Kinzinger said he "humbly accepted" the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Bipartisan House probe of Jan. 6 insurrection falls apart after Pelosi blocks two GOP members

Plans for a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection fell apart Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) moved to block two controversial Republicans appointed by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from sitting on the panel — paving the way for two separate and largely partisan investigations of the violent attack on the Capitol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy