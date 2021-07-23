The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Tokyo Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony | 10k fill stadium for 68k | Cleveland Indians change name to ‘Guardians’ | Shooting on D.C.’s busy 14th street | Diners run | 100 U.S. Olympians unvaccinated | House Dems plow ahead with Jan. 6 investigation | Tempers flare as infrastructure negotiations continue

IN CONGRESS

Choo choo, coming through! Move out of the way!:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Mike Lillis, “House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan.” https://bit.ly/3BzxeNF

On Capitol Hill yesterday: “The eight members of the select committee examining the siege huddled for more than an hour Thursday in Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s (D-Calif.) office — a strategizing session ahead of the panel’s first hearing next week — as they consider whether to boost their GOP roster beyond Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.).”

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Guardians of the outfield:

Cleveland’s MLB team announced that it will change its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians. https://es.pn/3iCyze8

Watch the team’s announcement video: Hint, it’s narrated by Tom Hanks. https://bit.ly/3kKGqJf

IN WASHINGTON, DC

A scary evening on 14th street:

Via The Washington Post’s Ellie Silverman and Clarence Williams, “Two men were wounded by gunfire Thursday evening during a shooting near the heart of the busy Logan Circle area that scattered diners and sent people ducking for cover.” https://wapo.st/3x11AoE

Timing: “Thursday’s incident in a well-traveled area follows the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney on Friday night in Southeast Washington as well as a shootout between vehicles outside Nationals Park on Saturday night that postponed the game and sent people looking for cover in the stadium.”

What we know: https://wapo.st/3x11AoE

Ugh:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3hWsF8i

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was there, too: She tweeted, “Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street.” https://bit.ly/2V7JlAG

The shooting happened right by the Amazon Fresh store that opened yesterday: Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski tweeted, “You see that Amazon grocery store in the background of Ben's photo? It opened today.” https://bit.ly/3y2YRwi

Video of the police presence after the fact: Wow: https://bit.ly/3hZIJ9y

What a mess: https://bit.ly/2V8Q7GE

IN TOKYO

Let’s play ball (and other applicable sporting equipment)!:

Via The New York Times, “The opening ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympics unfolded in subdued fashion on Friday night inside a nearly empty Tokyo stadium, inaugurating a Games delayed by a year and diminished in atmosphere by a tenacious pandemic.” https://nyti.ms/3eNCW4R

How many people were there: “In total, 10,400 people filled a stadium designed for 68,000.” https://nyti.ms/3eKDEQg

Live updates and photos: https://nyti.ms/3eKDEQg

HELPFUL LIST OF WHICH EVENTS ARE HAPPENING ON WHICH DAYS:

Via The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3iFwH47

Hey, Jill, heyyy:

First lady Jill Biden attended the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, Japan this morning. https://bit.ly/3ru7q0M

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE TRIP:

Photo of Biden greeting Team USA virtually: https://bit.ly/3y1WutU

Tidbit — she will watch a few events: The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab tweeted, “And now it's official, @FLOTUS going to the Team USA v. France women's basketball game, Team USA swimming races and the Team USA v. New Zealand women's soccer game tomorrow.” https://bit.ly/3kP1Nt0

A CNN reporter wanted sushi but couldn’t leave her hotel room: The delivery sushi looks very good. Photo: https://bit.ly/3hXXoBS

Jill Biden wore polka dots at the opening ceremony: https://bit.ly/3y76DWk

LATEST WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE NEGOTIATIONS

^ Tbh, not a whole lot to report:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Tempers are starting to flare on both sides of the aisle as bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on and negotiators face the prospect of missing an informal self-imposed deadline of Monday for getting a deal.” https://bit.ly/2W7Uy4N

Democrats’ complaint: “Some Democrats are accusing Republicans of slow-walking the negotiations and reopening negotiating items that were believed to be solved.”

Republicans’ complaint: “Republicans say Democrats are being unreasonable in some of their demands, such as an insistence on tens of billions of dollars in new funding for transit and broad authority for local governments to decide how to spend infrastructure funds.”

But some good news — negotiators made some progress yesterday:

Via Bloomberg’s Eric Wasson, “A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.” https://bloom.bg/3iH7G8B

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Great, something else to worry about:

Via The Associated Press’s Eddie Pells, “About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Friday night’s opening ceremony.” https://bit.ly/3zvW3YS

Dipping his toes in, as they say:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been one of the more consistent GOP voices on COVID-19 precautions and the importance of getting vaccinated … He has consistently worn masks throughout the pandemic and notably declined to go to the White House in the final months of the Trump administration because he disagreed with their lack of COVID protocols.” https://bit.ly/3y16UtL

Yes, but: “Experts and political strategists say McConnell's message has been muddied by a reluctance to confront his Republican colleagues who are actively stoking fears and mistrust over the vaccine and discouraging people from getting it.”

How so: https://bit.ly/3y16UtL

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,289,384

U.S. death toll: 610,218

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 340 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 532,836 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden heads to Wilmington, Del., this evening.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

8:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

7:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Va. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36SKBup What to expect: https://bit.ly/2V7ajIO

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

