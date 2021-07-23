Cancel
Morgan Wallen breaks his silence

WATE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen gave his first interview on Good Morning America Friday since a video was leaked of him uttering a racial slur back in February. WATE 6 On Your Side Midday News.

www.wate.com

CelebritiesPopculture

Bobby Bones Defends Morgan Wallen After Racist Slur Scandal: 'Move On'

Country music radio host Bobby Bones came under fire last week for defending Morgan Wallen and criticizing the Country Music Association for making him ineligible for some awards at this year's CMA Awards. Bones, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and appears on American Idol as a mentor, later tried to clarify his position while also claiming his initial comments were "misinterpreted." Wallen, 28, has been a controversial figure in the country music scene since late February 2021, when a video of him using the n-word leaked.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Morgan Wallen: Ignorance and alcohol led to video controversy

Country singer Morgan Wallen has opened up about a controversy that erupted in February when he was caught on video using a racial slur, blaming ignorance and alcohol for his behavior. Wallen’s Friday appearance on Good Morning America was his first TV interview about the incident, and he spoke at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Morgan Wallen admits to using N-word around ‘certain group of friends’

Morgan Wallen admitted that a leaked video of him saying the N-word earlier this year was not the first time he used the racial slur. “I wouldn’t say [I’ve used it] frequently. No, no, not frequently. It was just around this certain group of friends,” the country singer, 28, told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” Friday in his first interview since the scandal.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Morgan Wallen addresses racial slur video on ‘GMA’

Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America where he discussed his use of a racial slur and the repercussions that followed. In the country star’s first interview since the scandal, Wallen apologized for using the N-word, explaining he was “ignorant” to think he could say the word in a “playful” way.
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."

