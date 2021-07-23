Uveal Melanoma: Current Treatment Approaches

By Caroline Torricelli,Juliana Carron,Bruna Fernandes Carvalho,Ligia Traldi Macedo,José Augusto Rinck-Junior,Carmen Silvia Passos Lima,Gustavo Jacob Lourenço. Cutaneous melanoma is the most aggressive skin cancer with high mortality. Proinflammatory cytokines can modulate the proliferation and survival of cutaneous melanoma cells. Higher levels of interleukin-1β (IL1B) were associated with tumor cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, and the IL-1 type II receptor (IL1R2) serves as an endogenous inhibitor of IL1B signaling. Single-nucleotide variations (SNVs) in these genes (IL1B rs16944 and IL1R2 rs4141134) can modulate cytokine production and binding; however, their role in cutaneous melanoma is still unknown. Thus, we investigated the influence of the above SNVs in clinicopathological aspects and cutaneous melanoma patients’ survival. In the present study, we analyzed 193 patients with cutaneous melanoma for IL1B c.-598T>C (rs16944) and IL1R2 c.-2009G>A (rs4141134) genotypes with TaqMan assays. Differences between groups were calculated using χ2 or Fisher’s exact test and multiple logistic regression. Progression-free survival (PFS) and melanoma-specific survival were calculated by Kaplan-Meier and Cox methods. The prognostic value of IL1R2 was also analyzed by the online consensus survival webserver for skin cutaneous melanoma (OSskcm). We found that IL1R2 rs4141134 GG genotype was more common in patients with nodular subtype (49.1% vs. 29.8%, P = 0.01) and the frequency of IL1R2 rs4141134 GG or GA was higher in patients with Clark levels III-V (87.4% vs. 75.8%, P = 0.04). Patients with IL1R2 rs4141134 GG or GA genotypes presented lower PFS (hazard ratio: 3.12, 95% confidence interval, 1.10-8.79, P = 0.03) when compared with AA genotype, supported by OSskcm results. Thus, our study presented for the first time preliminary evidence that IL1R2 rs4141134 SNV may modulate cutaneous melanoma clinicopathological aspects and survival possible by allowing IL1B signaling.