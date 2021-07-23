9 Top Tips to Get More From the Samsung Notes App

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Chromebooks, monitors and more are on sale. Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air, 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more are on sale. And yes, the official news today still begin with deals and if you’re looking for a laptop, today might be your lucky day. Starting with the M1 MacBook Air, you can currently get it for 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1099. If you want a Windows machine, the Surface Book 2 is down 959 dollars from it’s original price tag, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1540.. And if you’re Chrome OS user, the Lenovo S330 is 50 dollars off, leaving the 64 Gigs of storage tier for 230 bucks. If you want a device that is marketed as a laptop, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is getting a 100 dollar price drop, meaning it starts at 999. Finally, Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals are still here, which means you can still grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 400 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the regular S21 for as low as 100 dollars if you have an eligible device for trade-in. And if you want to buy a foldable before Unpacked, the Z Fold 2 is available for as low as 900 bucks and we have deals on the Z Flip as well. We have more deals on the Galaxy S21+, Gaming Monitors, Smart Bulbs and more in the links in the description.