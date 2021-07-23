Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

9 Top Tips to Get More From the Samsung Notes App

By Sophia Whitham
makeuseof.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years the Samsung Notes app lay virtually dormant on my phone; occasionally used for the odd shopping list or two—that was until I discovered its full potential. Not only is the Notes app an extremely handy tool to have in the palm of your hand, but it’s also extremely user-friendly, and it’s honestly a pleasure to use.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Ebooks#Microsoft Onenote#Pdf#Powerpoint#Save#Onenote#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

iPhone users may be tempted to switch to Android thanks to a new Google app

The tribal war between Android and iOS users has been raging for years. Once you’ve picked a side, it’s hard to switch teams, be it out of loyalty or convenience. That’s something the two major operating systems are eager to change in their battle to steal each other’s users. Now there are signs that Android is heating up the competition and making plans to convince more customers to switch from Apple.
Cell Phonespulse2.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Pros And Cons

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was announced in August of 2020 alongside the base model Note 20 to replace the Note 10 series. As the flagship of the Note lineup, the Note 20 Ultra comes with countless high-end features and upgrades that help making it stand out. Among those features include an improved camera, slightly different design, and 5G compatibility. Here are some of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pros and cons to help you decide whether to buy one.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is OFFICIAL, iPad Mini Pro Gets Interesting & more! (video)

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Chromebooks, monitors and more are on sale. Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air, 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more are on sale. And yes, the official news today still begin with deals and if you’re looking for a laptop, today might be your lucky day. Starting with the M1 MacBook Air, you can currently get it for 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1099. If you want a Windows machine, the Surface Book 2 is down 959 dollars from it’s original price tag, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1540.. And if you’re Chrome OS user, the Lenovo S330 is 50 dollars off, leaving the 64 Gigs of storage tier for 230 bucks. If you want a device that is marketed as a laptop, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is getting a 100 dollar price drop, meaning it starts at 999. Finally, Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals are still here, which means you can still grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 400 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the regular S21 for as low as 100 dollars if you have an eligible device for trade-in. And if you want to buy a foldable before Unpacked, the Z Fold 2 is available for as low as 900 bucks and we have deals on the Z Flip as well. We have more deals on the Galaxy S21+, Gaming Monitors, Smart Bulbs and more in the links in the description.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

OnePlus 8T gets the OnePlus Store app and more with the latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to OnePlus 8T smartphones. The update brings the OnePlus Store app to OnePlus 8T users so that they can manage their OnePlus accounts and shop for OnePlus products and more. The update also adds a fix for the NIGHTSCAPE issue, system stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
ElectronicsGizmodo

10 Tips to Get the Most From Your HTC Vive Pro 2

If you’re serious about virtual reality, then few headsets can beat the HTC Vive Pro 2. It’s not cheap, so if you’ve invested a substantial sum in VR, then you’ll want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Here are 10 tips to help you do just that, many of which will work with other HTC and SteamVR headsets (like the HTC Vive Pro).
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Free iPad Note-Taking Apps

An iPad paired with an Apple Pencil is a powerful duo for digital note-taking. The App Store is filled with great software for handwritten notes, but they come at a price. There are also plenty of apps out there that will give you a taste of their potential for free but keep major features locked until you pay a premium price.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Top 5 UI/UX Design Tips for Mobile Apps

Starting in 2017, mobile traffic of sites began to exceed traffic from other devices. Respectively, more attention was paid to the development of applications for smartphones. Today, with a few clicks, you can satisfy any desire. It’s order groceries, call a taxi, buy clothes, household appliances, make an appointment with a doctor, etc.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Samsung Confirms There Will Not Be A New Note Handset This Year

Samsung has recently confirmed that on the 11th of August, they will be hosting an Unpacked event where it will most likely see the company launch new foldables. For those who are hoping to see a new Galaxy Note handset, that will not be happening as Samsung has once again confirmed that there will be no new Note handset this year.
Cell Phonesbloomberglaw.com

Samsung $2.8 Million Galaxy Phone App Deal Gets Final Approval

A $2.8 million class settlement resolving allegations that Samsung Electronics America Inc. manipulated the performance of certain Galaxy smartphones won final approval from a California federal judge, ending years of litigation. But the plaintiffs’ lawyers saw their nearly $1.4 million fee request cut to $840,000, and the U.S. District Court...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Pro tips from the team behind Kickstarter’s most funded app

Preparation is the key. But even if you understand that most of the work is done in advance, you should still prepare yourself for some sleepless nights after the launch date. The usual startup mantra will apply to your crowdfunding campaign just as well: Measure, analyze and adjust along the way.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals at Samsung.com, where you can find some of the best Android devices available in the market, and you can save tons of cash if you’re willing to trade in your current smartphone. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can grab the base model with 128GB storage for just $100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting $100 instant savings, which, combined with the $600 trade-in value, could get you a new device for $200 and $400, respectively.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google TV App Gets Refreshed Look, More Recommendations

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The Google TV app on your Android phone is getting an update this week that brings at least three new features or improvements to the experience. Google is improving the overall look, adding even more recommendations, and letting you choose more sources of content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy