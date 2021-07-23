Musikfest needs community volunteers
Since 1984, Musikfest has attracted millions of patrons to enjoy live music, try new foods and spend time with friends and family in the Lehigh Valley. The festival, organized by the nonprofit ArtsQuest, would not be possible without thousands of dedicated volunteers. This year more than ever, volunteers are going to be an integral part of the ‘fest and its functioning, and ArtsQuest is asking community members to volunteer their time.www.tnonline.com
