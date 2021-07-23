Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis city and county to require masks in some places

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant. Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

www.kansascity.com

