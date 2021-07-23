Cancel
MLB

How Walker Buehler toned down his game and became the ace of the Dodgers

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he broke out in the major leagues in 2018, about 100 innings into his professional career, right-hander Walker Buehler was the boldest, brashest rookie around. No teammate spoke of him without calling him cocky or confident and liberally employing the word "very." Buehler threw eight shutout innings and promptly promised he wouldn’t remember the game when his career was over. He pitched the Dodgers into the postseason and told the enraptured Dodger Stadium fans that the team needed their noise the "whole f---ing playoffs."

