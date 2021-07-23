American Lighting Spektrum+ Products Feature Bluetooth Mesh Technologies
American Lighting, a manufacturer of lighting solutions for residential, commercial and specialty projects, has launched its latest product line: Spektrum+. According to the company, it’s new product line provides integrators with an innovative line of Bluetooth mesh technology to streamline lighting applications throughout the home. American Lighting boasts that its Spektrum+ product line was developed to make smart lighting easy through its user-friendly App and an open mesh network to optimize functionality across product types.www.cepro.com
