Three Formula E motors and a DTM engine combine in the Audi RS Q e-tron

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi's DTM program—think the German equivalent of NASCAR—ended at the end of 2020, and 2021 is the German automaker's final year in Formula E. But the investment that Audi Sport made in both those programs will not go to waste, as aspects of each are combining to power an outrageous-looking machine designed to compete in the Dakar Rally. Unveiled online today, the car is called the Audi RS Q e-tron, and Audi says that campaigning it in one of the world's toughest off-road races will let the company test and develop its electric powertrains "under extreme conditions."

