4 Tattoo Trends to Consider Before Booking Your Next Appointment This Fall

By Jessica Harrington
PopSugar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of reasons that make fall the perfect time to get a tattoo. For one, the entire season gives off an energy that makes you want to reinvent yourself, whether it's getting a new haircut, taking up a new hobby, or overhauling your beauty routine. Second — and most importantly — it's the optimal time for tattoo healing, since getting one in summer runs the risk of exposing your sensitive, newly inked skin to the sun and water.

PopSugar

The OBX Costume Designer Shares Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Her Secrets For Dressing the Pogues

Costume designer Emmie Holmes could not be more passionate about her job styling the Pogues and Kooks for Netflix's Outer Banks. After sharing some behind-the-scenes fitting photos from her season-one camera roll, we were eager to hear how she approached dressing the core characters for season two, including Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), John B (Chase Stokes), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss).
PopSugar

Thanks to Black Widow, Copper Is the Next Huge Hair Color Trend For Fall

Copper has always been a gorgeous hair color shade, but thanks to Marvel's latest release Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, it's seeing a major revival this fall. There's no denying that Natasha Romanoff's red hair looks amazing in the blockbuster, but we had no idea her vibrant hue would influence so many people to join the redhead club. Shortly after the movie hit theaters, Google searches for "copper hair" spiked.
StyleCaster
StyleCaster

3 Key Men’s Fashion Trends To Have On Your Radar For Fall

I know I’m not the only one who finds menswear trends just as exciting as womenswear. I love watching the shows and seeing what Fendi, Prada, Dior and other fashion brands are doing to move menswear forward—often, this category gets a bad rap for being one of the more boring sectors of fashion’s vast sphere. Rest assured, these mens fall fashion trends for 2021 are designed to turn heads and get attention.
Ibj.com

Q&A: Greenwood tattoo artist Lenny Floyd is booked into 2022

Art was Lenny Floyd’s passion as she grew up in Greenwood. She always had a sketchbook at the ready for drawing, coloring and painting. So when it came time to choose what to do after high school, she headed to the Herron School of Art & Design at IUPUI, with an eye toward art education.
WWD
WWD

Couture Fall 2021 Trends

Couture has gained traction beyond its traditional clientele over the past few years, but the return of IRL shows, some history-making launches (including Pyer Moss and Gaultier Paris by Sacai), and the return of Balenciaga to couture all made fall 2021 the buzziest season in recent times. The attention-grabbing shows...
PopSugar

Consider This Your Personal Shopping Guide For Kiara's Outfits on Outer Banks Season 2

Is your wallet handy? 'Cause season two of Outer Banks just hit Netflix, and Kiara (Madison Bailey) serves up major outfit inspiration in every. single. episode. While embarking on a whole lot of action-packed, gold-seeking, police-evading adventures with the Pogues, Kiara wears a slew of cool graphic tees, cutoff denim shorts, crop tops, and even cozy jackets, the latter of which weren't part of her wardrobe for the show's first installment. "In season two, we see Kiara transition into school layers, which allowed for a lot of fun with rugged jeans, funky boots, and cool cardis and jackets," Outer Banks costume designer Emmie Holmes told POPSUGAR. "Being able to layer her up means that you get to see the full spectrum of her envy-worthy style."
PopSugar

4 Trending Lipstick Looks to Try Before the End of Summer

You can wear whatever lip product you want in whatever color you want at any time of the year, but if you're in the mood to try out a few trending looks this summer, we can point you in the right direction. As per usual, classic reds and punchy hot...
PopSugar

Vuori Makes the Bestselling Activewear That Will Become Everyday Staples

We love our on-trend activewear pieces as much as the next person, but at the end of the day, it's the classics we always return to. There's really nothing better than a supportive, seamless matching set, leggings that actually stay put and don't ride down on the waist, and cozy sweatshirts we live and lounge in. That's why we love Vuori. The brand makes pieces you can wear for years, thanks to their high-quality and classic silhouettes.
womanaroundtown.com

Transition Into Fall Trend: Lace

Always feminine. Dress up or down. Crochet Lace Balloon Sleeve Blouse by Amy Lynn: Back keyhole with button-and-loop closure. Jewel neck. Long sleeves. Polyester. Also pale pink. $85.00. Loose Lace Hollow Flower Stitching Blouse: Sale $26.95. Erika Puff-Sleeve Lace Top by WAYF: Ruffled mock neck. Long, structured puffed sleeves. Button...
bestproducts.com

These Rustic Pumpkins Are Made From Old Books to Add to Your Fall Décor

It’s that time of year when you should be assessing your fall décor and seeing what could use an upgrade for the upcoming season. Not to make your decorating decisions more difficult, but Etsy is selling paper book pumpkins that will make a cool addition to any table or desk in your home. You won’t find a piece like this at just any retailer!
Augusta Free Press

3 pairs of zodiac signs that are totally compatible

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Zodiac signs are according to the date you were born. Twelve zodiac signs correspond to certain dates within the year, representing the astrological signs that make up the Earth’s orbit around the sun. The signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
The Independent
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new girl Millie Court?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa. As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this...
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: August 1 to August 7

As we continue to emerge from the wreckage that was 2020, it’s important to address the role that each of us has to play in rebuilding our community. This week’s astrology is defined by the sun (our life force) opposing Saturn (our sense of responsibility) on the 2nd. This aspect is about taking bold action that benefits the collective. It’s about sacrificing our pride for the greater good. No wonder it’s found in the birth chart of celebs like Dolly Parton, Prince and Whitney Houston, whose star power stands the test of time. Like the sense of wonder and wholeness that comes from a clarifying meditation session, this week we have the opportunity to meet our most authentic selves.

