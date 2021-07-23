NWS Warns Of Significant Flash Flood Threat For Cameron Peak Burn Scar Friday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Boulder says there is a significant chance for the Cameron Peak burn scar to experience a flash flood on Friday afternoon, especially between the hours of 2 and 5 pm. The threat level is the highest possible on their alert system.

Monsoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the higher elevations of Colorado on Friday with a widespread threat for flash flooding, especially in and around recent forest fire burn scars. Most of Colorado’s high country is under a Flash Flood Watch through Friday evening.

RELATED: Colorado Weather: Burn Scars Under Flash Flood Watch Ahead of Friday’s Monsoon Storms

Earlier this week a thunderstorm dropped up to two inches of rain near the town of Rustic, which is inside the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County. The heavy rain unleashed a devastating and killer flash flood, claiming one life. Three people are still listed as missing.