Midday Nowcast: Hot, Humid, Scattered Storms

For the most part, we are seeing a mix and sun and clouds and temperatures are surging well into the 80s and lower 90s across Alabama. Through the afternoon hours, there will still be plenty of activity on the radar, and this activity will be capable of producing lots of lightning and more tropical downpours, which could lead to some isolated flash flooding. Again, many locations will see rain and storms, while many locations will stay dry. Like we have seen the past few days, shower and storm activity will be tracking from northwest to southeast across the state.