Midday Nowcast: Hot, Humid, Scattered Storms

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most part, we are seeing a mix and sun and clouds and temperatures are surging well into the 80s and lower 90s across Alabama. Through the afternoon hours, there will still be plenty of activity on the radar, and this activity will be capable of producing lots of lightning and more tropical downpours, which could lead to some isolated flash flooding. Again, many locations will see rain and storms, while many locations will stay dry. Like we have seen the past few days, shower and storm activity will be tracking from northwest to southeast across the state.

www.alabamawx.com

As of 11:19 am this morning, much of the shower and storm activity that began moving into the northern parts of the state has almost completely dissipated except for a few showers over the I-65 corridor from just south of Athens to Hartselle, along with a few showers just east of Fort Payne and northeast of Centre. Temperatures as of the 11 am roundup were in the upper 70s to the lower 90s across the area. Troy was the hot spot with mostly sunny skies at 92º. Haleyville was the cool spot with fair skies at 79º. Birmingham was at 84º with partly sunny skies.

