Wyoming Coaches Association North Boys Basketball Preview [VIDEO]

The North boys basketball team has some size and some speed which is handy in an up and down game like the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Games usually are. The North has a three-time all-state player in Taylor Winland of Rocky Mountain plus a couple of two-time all-staters in Jess Claycomb of Upton and Luke Hladkey of Campbell County. Factor in two all-state picks from Worland in Mack Page and Rudy Sanford in addition to all state players Bryan St. Clair from Lander and Jefferson Neary from Campbell County, well that's a potent offensive team.