A staff member has filed suit against the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, claiming racial discrimination and retaliation by a supervisor in his office. Patrice Campbell, a constituent services representative in Lincolnshire and the office’s only Black employee, according to the federal lawsuit, claimed that on March 3, supervisor Karyn Davidman, while talking about using lanyards to secure face masks, told her, “You are going to have to get a rope and put it around your neck.”