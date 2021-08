Can you feel the temperature rising? We can, and no wonder you're desperately hunting for the best cheap portable conditioner deal. UK heat wave temperatures of 30°C (90°F) and above are forecast for the weekend. In his hit record ‘Hot In Herre’ (sic) Nelly suggested that were it to get ‘hot in here’ you should ‘take off all your clothes’. Now while we don’t rule that out as a solution to the sweltering heat, sit conditioning is more practical for most of us. Especially if your property is overlooked.