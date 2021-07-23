Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID was a boon for autocrats — future pandemics must prioritize democracy

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWvqv_0b5svHeQ00
© Getty Images

Though much of the world is still in the throes of the COVID-19 health crisis or struggling to restart their economies following months of lockdowns and depressed demand, some leaders are (rightly) looking ahead to anticipate and prepare for future global crises.

In May, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response recommended measures intended to “make (COVID-19) the last pandemic.” Building on these recommendations, 23 heads of state and the World Health Organization have called for an international pandemic treaty based on “an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics.”

The specific measures proposed so far — such as enhanced data surveillance, national action planning, and multilateral cooperation — are technically sound, but fail to reflect a core lesson of this pandemic: COVID-19 is not simply a public health and economic development emergency, but also a democratic governance crisis that has shrunk the political space and exacerbated a decade-long trend toward authoritarianism, which in turn leads to diminished health and livelihood outcomes over time.

While the pandemic’s health and economic impacts strained government resources and heightened popular discontent, the diminishment of democratic norms and institutions under COVID-19 are, in fact, more closely related to the choices made by governments and the international community in responding to the pandemic. According to Varieties of Democracy, pandemic response measures in 95 countries involved moderate or major violations to democratic norms. Some of the ways that policy responses to the pandemic have provided opportunities for illiberal actors to tighten their power, push their policy perspectives and undermine opponents include:

In other forums, the National Democratic Institute has argued that a sustainable pandemic recovery hinges on the ability of societies to build back democratically. In a similar fashion, lessons from the current pandemic indicate that preparedness for future crises should center on measures that are supportive of democratic development. Against the current backdrop of authoritarian ascendence, a democracy-blind emergency response can shift power to the benefit of non-democratic actors. While still adhering to humanitarian principles, national and international disaster risk reduction strategies should be grounded in an understanding of political dynamics and proactive in identifying resilience and response measures that shore up democratic institutions and processes.

Some of the strategies that national governments and international organizations can pursue today to ensure that future responses reinforce, rather than subvert, democratic dynamics include:

  • Design of legal frameworks for emergency measures consistent with international human rights law to ensure they are proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory and have a clear time limit;
  • Development of emergency procedures for economic stimulus packages (including use of loans) that are transparent, nimble and subject to audits and parliamentary oversight;
  • Design of expedited emergency contracting and procurement procedures that include transparency commitments, citizen monitoring mechanisms, complaints mechanisms, and parliamentary oversight;
  • Strengthening emergency-appropriate digital governance, including enhanced data security/protections, in order to allow online, accessible functioning of essential institutions and services;
  • Addressing existing demographic data gaps to include comprehensive information on the whole population and create nimble data collection and feedback loop mechanisms, with special focus on outreach to women and other marginalized groups, to ensure the emergency response accurately reflects public needs and input;
  • Development of parliamentary adaptive rules of procedure, protocols, select committees and technologies that will allow for a more nimble response in future emergency contexts;
  • Development of crisis communications systems that shore up information integrity and build citizen trust, through channels that are accessible to the whole population, while also committing to freedom of the press and refraining from the ‘fake news laws’ that result in censorship;
  • Increased understanding of and sensitivity to election calendars and dynamics by international assistance organizations in order to avoid providing incumbents with resources or publicity in ways that might tilt the electoral playing field; and
  • Assessment of the impact of future response policies and procedures on existing social fractures to prevent violence, using lessons learned on COVID-19 pandemic policy response impacts on political, armed group, gender and criminalized violence.

With more than two-thirds of the world’s population living under autocratic rule, it is clearer than ever that democracy is not the default setting. The pandemic and its responses have hit democratic politics hard. Unless democratic leaders ensure that preparedness for future emergencies is consistent with democratic principles, they may find themselves in an ever-shrinking club.

Kristen Sample is director of democratic governance at the National Democratic Institute. Follow her on Twitter: @kristensample

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

290K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Covid#Pandemics#Covid#Varieties Of Democracy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Manila withdraws termination of military agreements with the United States

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has finally withdrawn the termination of a major military agreement with the United States. The so-called Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) is once again “in full force,” Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said at a press conference with his US colleague Lloyd Austin on Friday. Duterte had already postponed the planned release three times, the last time the deal was extended in June.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

What I Heard in the White House Basement

One phone call changed my life. On Thursday, July 25, 2019, I was seated at the table in one of the two Situation Rooms in the basement of the West Wing. The bigger room is famous from movies and TV shows, but this room is smaller, more typically businesslike: a long wooden table with 10 chairs, maybe a dozen more chairs against wood-paneled walls, and a massive TV screen. This was the room where President Barack Obama and his team watched a feed of the Osama bin Laden raid. This morning, the screen was off. We were all focused intently on the triangular conference-call speaker in the middle of the table. President Donald Trump’s communications team was placing a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, and we were there to listen.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Memo to President Biden: Take your vaccination campaign to Alabama

Responsible for 83 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, the Delta Variant is causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Along with a spike in cases, which have exploded in July, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing — virtually all of them among people who have not been fully vaccinated. Although President Biden has pleaded with Americans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and members of their community, the number of people getting shots each day has declined dramatically since the spring, with “vaccine hesitancy” persisting among African Americans and Latinos, rural Americans, young people, and Republicans.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.
Pharmaceuticalsthejacksonpress.org

Majority Of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Want The Shot

A Tuesday poll indicated that most unvaccinated Americans are not planning to take the vaccine due to doubts on the overall safety of the shots as well as the potential side effects. An Associated Press-NORC poll released said that 11% of the unvaccinated respondents asked would “definitely” get the coronavirus...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Have our enemies found a way to defeat the United States?

Iraq is kicking American combat troops out of Iraq, at Iran’s behest, just as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan. We are now 1-3-1 in major conflicts since 1945. Our enemies’ successful strategy appears to be to attack us from third-country sanctuaries and bleed our troops until domestic support for the war collapses.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's plan for immigration is as porous as the border

The White House has issued a fact sheet that describes President Joe Biden’s plan for establishing a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system. It says, “While President Biden can implement significant parts of this strategy within his executive authority, Congress must also act.” But it doesn’t reflect much effort to make the plan acceptable to the Republicans — and Republican support is needed to pass the necessary legislation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden has historic opportunity to cut pollution with new clean cars rule

“This sucker’s quick,” President Joe Biden said from the front wheel of a prototype Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck this past spring, exuding the enthusiasm we need to accelerate the transition to electric cars and trucks and cut dangerous carbon pollution from the transportation sector. And, Biden is in the driver's seat in taking the ambitious steps we need to curb dangerous climate pollution.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.

Comments / 1

Community Policy