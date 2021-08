Child support is financial support that a noncustodial parent pays to a custodial parent to meet the basic needs of a shared child. This money is paid from one parent to the other, rather than directly to the child, and it is separate from any spousal support that might also be paid. Child support can be court-ordered or administratively ordered, but parents can also establish informal agreements between themselves for the payment of support. If you’re receiving—or paying—child support via a court order, it’s important to understand how those payments are calculated.