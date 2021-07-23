Duke University scientists found a new way to trace coal ash in soil. (Spoiler alert: It’s found near Lake Norman)

Mars South Polar Layered Deposits on top of Martian Smectites: The multi-kilometer thick south polar ice cap has a base that is composed, at least partially, of a common type of clays. These clays are found over nearly half of the planet's surface and now at the edges of the ice cap. Radar measurements of the clays from a lab led by Smith show that they can explain the bright reflections observed by MARSIS, a simpler explanation than bodies of liquid water CREDIT ESA/DRL/FU Berlin (top), NASA (bottom).