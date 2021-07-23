Cancel
Duke University scientists found a new way to trace coal ash in soil. (Spoiler alert: It’s found near Lake Norman)

By Lisa Sorg
ncpolicywatch.org
 9 days ago

This story has been updated with comments from Duke Energy. Coal ash particles have been found in soil near two coal-fired power plants: Duke Energy’s Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman near the Iredell-Catawba county line in North Carolina, and Bull Run Steam Plant, operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, in Clayton, Tenn., scientists announced this week.

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org

