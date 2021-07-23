How Joe Biden's order on noncompetes could make it easier to quit your job
Joe Biden has sent a clear message to businesses: Make it easier for workers to quit — or the government will do it for you. The president's July 9 executive order takes aim at an increasingly common and oft-criticized feature of the labor market: noncompete agreements. Under these restrictive agreements, which cover an estimated one-fifth to one-half of private-sector workers, employees give up future work in their industry as a condition of keeping their current job.www.cbsnews.com
