Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

3 Experts on What Unvaccinated Kids Can—And Can’t—Do Safely These Days

By Colleen de Bellefond s
Posted by 
SELF
SELF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccination against COVID-19 has been a welcome relief for many adults around the world who have been lucky enough to easily access the shot. But if you’re a vaccinated parent and have unvaccinated kids who aren’t yet protected, you’re probably wondering what activities are safe for your family. Can you go back to work without unknowingly bringing home the virus? Can your kids come to an outdoor restaurant with you, or take a plane for vacation? And what should you do about that epic family reunion your unvaccinated aunt is planning with your 20 cousins and centenarian grandmother?

www.self.com

Comments / 1

SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Cafeteria#Grandparent#Yale School Of Medicine#Duke University#Covid#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infectious Disease
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says You're in Danger if This Sounds Like You

The coronavirus pandemic is now prolonged, with no end in sight, thanks to a rising variant, called Delta, and a subset of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated. As tempers flare and opinions fly, your life may be at risk. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to sound the alarm. Read on for five essential life-saving tips, and to protect health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Everyone Who Catches the Delta Variant Has in Common, CDC Says

The Delta variant has taken over the U.S. in the last few weeks, increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again. The fast-spreading variant is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just reversed mask recommendations for vaccinated people in areas where the virus is surging on July 27. Despite the new mask guidance and increased reports of breakthrough infections, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, maintains that the new strain is mainly affecting unvaccinated individuals. But whether vaccinated or not, the CDC has found some worrying similarities among people who get sick with the Delta variant.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.
Atlantic, NCBeaufort County Now

The numbers don’t support scapegoating the unvaccinated

If you’re tired of the pandemic and just want to go back to normal, David Frum at The Atlantic has news for you: It’s all the stupid people who refuse to take the vaccine that are prolonging our COVID misery. Oh, wait, that’s not it exactly. In actuality, it’s all...
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...

Comments / 1

Community Policy