Georgia Christian continues national accreditation
DASHER – Georgia Christian School will continue its joint accreditation from the National Christian School Association and Cognia, said Dr. Brad Lawson, school president. The visitation team visited in April of this year and the NCSA recommended continued accreditation status in May, school officials said in a statement. The recommendation was approved by the Cognia Global Commission held in June based on the Cognia Engagement Review Team and Cognia Accreditation Office. Cognia was formerly AdvancEd.www.valdostadailytimes.com
