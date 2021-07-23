Georgia Christian continues national accreditation

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) (NRx) this week announced that the Nation of Georgia’s Prime Minister and Minister of Health have issued an Emergency Use Authorization for intravenous ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) for the treatment of Critical COVID-19. “Lead investigators from our ZYESAMI™ clinical trials are on their way to the Nation of Georgia and will be on the ground there within 24 hours to start teaching physicians how to administer ZYESAMI™ to some of the sickest of COVID patients,” said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of NRx. “The repeating ferociousness of this pandemic is of great concern, and we hope ZYESAMI™ can have a real-world impact, comparable to what we saw in our clinical trials.”