‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Burnham Hospitalized

 9 days ago
Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s wife Lauren Burnham, 29, has been admitted to the hospital, due to postpartum health complications.

Along with a pic of Lauren in the hospital, Arie revealed, “Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her."

According to WebMD, mastitis is an infection of the breast tissue. It occurs most often when moms are breastfeeding.

In another Instagram Story, Arie revealed that Lauren would be staying overnight at the hospital, so she can undergo scans for a possible abscess.

Instagram

Arie noted that Lauren “has been through a lot this week.”

While Lauren is hospitalized, Arie went home to care for their twin babies Lux and Senna and daughter Alessia.

Lauren’s hospitalization comes a month after she gave birth to their twins.

The arrival of their twins wasn’t as smooth as they had hoped. Senna had to stay an extra week in the neonatal intensive care unit since she “needed oxygen.”

In a video, Arie explained, “She's having some trouble with her breathing. She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development's just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning."

extratv

extratv

