TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that love the sounds of Christmas from MannheimSteamroller can buy tickets to the band’s Topeka Christmas concert now. The Stormont Vail Events Center says holiday music lovers will get the chance to celebrate the Christmas magic of MannheimSteamroller in 2021. It said the band will stop in Topeka as it brings its annual holiday tour to fans throughout the nation.