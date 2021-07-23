Lane Restrictions For The Week Of July 26, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG) CLINTON COUNTY US 50 from 1.0 mile eas Continue Reading