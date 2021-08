The announcements follow one another at Valve, or at least through employees, and today we know a little more about the famous 30 fps in 800p mentioned a few days ago. And of course this is a fixed value internally and is considered acceptable so that the player can enjoy the titles in good condition on the machine’s screen. Of course, depending on the title, it will be possible to go beyond that and even very much, but this low limit has another interest if we trust developer Pierre-Loup Griffais: the operating system will embed a feature that blocks 30 fps around the battery to protect. />