Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Earns fourth straight quality start

DeSclafani (10-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. DeSclafani started out well with three strikeouts over his first two frames but fell apart in the third. He allowed four hits on top of two walks to put the Giants in a 4-0 hole. He was replaced by Daniel Alvarez after his second walk but the damage had already been done. It ties for his shortest outing of the season, with both of those starts coming against the Dodgers. Despite his rough outing, DeSclafani still owns a strong 3.10 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 113:32 K:BB over 122 innings. He's lined up for a favorable matchup against the Diamondbacks next week.