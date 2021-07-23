Twins' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss despite quality start

Berrios (7-5) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings but took the loss in a 2-1 defeat to the Angels on Saturday night. Berrios deserved a better fate against the Halos, but with Patrick Sandoval coming within two outs of a no-hitter on the other side, the Puerto Rican didn't get the run support to complement his stellar outing. After allowing three hits in the first two innings, Berrios would retire 15 straight Angels before beaning Max Stassi in the seventh. While four strikeouts is definitely on the low end, the fact that both of the runs Berrios allowed came unearned should soften the blow. Moving forward, keep an eye out for the 27-year-old's name in trade talks, as the Twins should be in sell mode and Berrios is arguably their greatest asset.