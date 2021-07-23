Cancel
MLB

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss despite quality start

 9 days ago

Maeda (4-4) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Angels after allowing three runs on seven hits while fanning six across seven innings. Maeda fired his second quality start of the month and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last four outings, but he was still tagged with the loss after being outdueled by Andrew Heaney, who also posted a quality start of his own. Maeda has given up three or fewer runs in six of his last seven appearances, in fact, and he owns a decent 3.89 ERA across 37 innings during that span. He's slated to make his next start next week at home against the Tigers.

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
Interest in Twins CF Byron Buxton picking up

The Twins already traded Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios, and they’re surely not done for the day, with several other players to shop to contending clubs. Center fielder Byron Buxton’s market has picked up steam since Thursday night, tweets Dan Hayes of The Athletic, although it’s no sure thing he’ll be moved just yet. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets that the Phillies “love” Buxton and are one six or seven teams inquiring with the Twins.
Twins' Jose Berrios: Pitches well in loss

Berrios (7-5) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings but took the loss in a 2-1 defeat to the Angels on Saturday night. Berrios deserved a better fate against the Halos, but with Patrick Sandoval coming within two outs of a no-hitter on the other side, the Puerto Rican didn't get the run support to complement his stellar outing. After allowing three hits in the first two innings, Berrios would retire 15 straight Angels before beaning Max Stassi in the seventh. While four strikeouts is definitely on the low end, the fact that both of the runs Berrios allowed came unearned should soften the blow. Moving forward, keep an eye out for the 27-year-old's name in trade talks, as the Twins should be in sell mode and Berrios is arguably their greatest asset.
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Homers in loss

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Donaldson got things rolling for the Twins with an RBI single in the first inning, then led off the fourth with a solo home run to left. The long ball was his first of July and contributed to his first multi-hit effort of the month. The 35-year-old is slashing .250/.349/.487 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 38:55 BB:K over 281 plate appearances.
Twins' Griffin Jax: Spot start coming Monday

The Twins will call up Jax from Triple-A St. Paul to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Due to the twin bill, the Twins will temporarily have a need for a sixth starter, so Jax will return from the minors to fill the void. Jax previously made five appearances (one start) for Minnesota earlier this season, posting an 8.66 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 17.2 innings.
Twins' Max Kepler: Swats homer in loss

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox. Kepler got the Twins on the board with a solo shot to right field off of Dallas Keuchel in the second inning. The 28-year-old later notched a base hit in the eighth and swiped his eighth bag of the year. Kepler was hitless over his last five games entering Tuesday but was able to notch his fifth multi-hit effort this month and also recorded his first steal since June 21. He's had a pretty disappointing year overall, slashing .212/.300/.442 with 11 homers, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, eight steals and a 26:55 BB:K over 247 plate appearances.
Japan will be watching as Twins' Kenta Maeda faces Angels' Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis in a matchup of struggling teams that occupy fourth place in their divisions. Not exactly big news ... unless you live in Japan. That's because the series opener features Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda...
Nelson Cruz trade overshadows Twins' loss to Angels

MINNEAPOLIS — Before Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Angels, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli jokingly filled out a lineup card that had Kenta Maeda hitting second so he could attempt to match the two-way prowess of his fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani. Hitting third in that fake lineup was Nelson Cruz.
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Starts rehab assignment

Refsnyder (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Refsnyder has been out with a strained left hamstring since mid-June. He hit surprisingly well in a small sample of 18 games prior to the injury, posting a .321/.371/.500 slash line, though a .400 BABIP deserves some of the credit for his success. That performance could earn him more looks down the stretch, however, especially if the Twins thin their roster out with some deadline deals.
Maeda expected to start for the Twins against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (46-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-55, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Angels +123; over/under is 9...
Twins vs Angels Odds, Bets: Kenta Maeda O/U 5.5 Strikeout Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Kenta Maeda O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Angels. Kenta Maeda entered the All-Star...
Mayfield’s 3-run homer off Maeda leads Angels past Twins 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Heaney found his groove, retiring the last 11 batters he faced. The left-hander rediscovered his belief in his own ability, too. Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2 on Thursday night after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
Twins Take Down White Sox

(Chicago, IL) -- Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins took down the White Sox 7-2 in Chicago. Polanco finished with three hits. Michael Pineda gave up just one run over five innings to get the win. The Twins host the Angels tonight. In other Twins news, outfielder Alex Kiriloff will have season-ending wrist surgery.
Raisel Iglesias gives up late lead in Angels’ loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Angels’ first and last pitchers in their 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night might not be with the Angels for much longer. Starter Alex Cobb and closer Raisel Iglesias are the Angels’ two most attractive trade chips if General Manager Perry Minasian determines that this season is a lost cause, which is seeming more and more likely after games like this.
Loss of Nelson Cruz leaves leadership void with Twins

There won't be a replacement in the Twins clubhouse for Nelson Cruz as the Twins on Friday carried on with the business of playing their second game since the team dealt Cruz to the Rays. "We feel really sad, but that's part of the game, and we need to still...
Twins come out swinging, then fizzle in 6-2 loss to Angels

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler's leadoff home run traveled 358 feet, and Brent Rooker's blast on the next pitch flew even further, 436 feet. And after that? The Twins went absolutely nowhere. Journeyman righthander Jaime Barria and two Angel relievers shook off the worst possible start and limited the Twins to...
Multiple NL teams interested in Twins All-Star DH Nelson Cruz

It wouldn’t be deadline season without teams getting creative. Both ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand report that at least two NL clubs have explored the possibility of acquiring Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Passan notes that Cruz “is game” to play the field in the event of a trade.
MLB Pitcher Kenta Maeda Scores New Santa Monica Home Base

Though he’s not quite a household name in the U.S., Minnesota Twins pro baseball pitcher Kenta Maeda has become a bonafide superstar in his home country of Japan, where his decorated career has earned him five All-Star berths. Known among Asian fans as “MaeKen,” the Osaka native regularly shows up on Japanese TV during the off-season — whether he’s providing commentary for the reality show “Terrace House,” hitting a game show homer or discussing the topic of bad art on a talk show.

