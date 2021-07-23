Twins' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss despite quality start
Maeda (4-4) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Angels after allowing three runs on seven hits while fanning six across seven innings. Maeda fired his second quality start of the month and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last four outings, but he was still tagged with the loss after being outdueled by Andrew Heaney, who also posted a quality start of his own. Maeda has given up three or fewer runs in six of his last seven appearances, in fact, and he owns a decent 3.89 ERA across 37 innings during that span. He's slated to make his next start next week at home against the Tigers.www.cbssports.com
