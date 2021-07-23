Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Grafton, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Grafton; Southern Coos A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN COOS COUNTY At 1231 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lancaster, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Berlin, Lancaster, Bethlehem, Carroll, Jefferson, Dalton, Whitefield, Randolph, Northumberland and Stark. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.