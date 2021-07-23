Giants' LaMonte Wade: Plates two runs Thursday

Wade went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Dodgers. Wade plated two of the Giants' five runs in this game with a two-run single in the top of the ninth, and that knock proved to be decisive since it was the hit that broke the 3-3 tie. The outfielder has been struggling to produce of late with a .211 average this month, but he might be on the verge of turning things around after recording hits in three of his last four games.