Giants' Jake McGee: Reaches 20-save mark

McGee allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. San Francisco trailed from the fourth to the ninth innings, but it pulled ahead with a four-run rally in the final frame. McGee was able to protect a two-run lead without trouble to earn his 20th save in 22 chances this year. He's been the primary closer since mid-June, logging eight of his saves since June 14 while adding a hold and a win in that span. Overall, he owns a 2.52 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB across 39.1 innings this season. Tyler Rogers, who didn't pitch Thursday, figures to see most of the save chances if McGee is unavailable for any reason.